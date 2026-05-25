DeepMind's AlphaProof Nexus solves 9 Erdős problems and 44 conjectures
Technology
Google DeepMind's AlphaProof Nexus just solved nine open Erdos problems, some of which had stumped experts for as long as 56 years.
It also cracked 44 other tricky conjectures and even found something new in optimization theory, with each problem reportedly costing only a few hundred dollars in computing resources.
Lean verification, Demis Hassabis: not AGI
DeepMind used a system called Lean to double-check every step of the AI's work, so mathematicians didn't have to sift through it all by hand.
This kept mistakes and fake answers out of the picture.
Still, CEO Demis Hassabis made it clear: as cool as this is, it doesn't mean we've reached human-like artificial intelligence. AGI needs real creativity and flexibility that today's AIs just don't have yet.