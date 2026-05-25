DeepMind's AlphaProof Nexus solves 9 Erdős problems and 44 conjectures

Lean verification, Demis Hassabis: not AGI

DeepMind used a system called Lean to double-check every step of the AI's work, so mathematicians didn't have to sift through it all by hand.

This kept mistakes and fake answers out of the picture.

Still, CEO Demis Hassabis made it clear: as cool as this is, it doesn't mean we've reached human-like artificial intelligence. AGI needs real creativity and flexibility that today's AIs just don't have yet.