DeepSeek and Huawei team up to reduce reliance on NVIDIA
What's the story
Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm DeepSeek has announced a partnership with Huawei Technologies. The collaboration is aimed at developing programming tools for Huawei's Ascend chips. This move comes as part of a wider trend among Chinese tech companies looking to reduce their dependence on the NVIDIA ecosystem.
Open-source initiative
DeepSeek is open-sourcing the infrastructure for Huawei's Ascend platform
DeepSeek said it was open-sourcing the infrastructure for Huawei's Ascend platform.
This includes a high-level programming language called TileLang and associated compute and communication libraries.
The company said, "To build a new generation of independent, self-controlled GPU software ecosystem, the first priority is establishing a high-level language that is universal, easy to program."
Programming innovation
TileLang is designed to be a simpler alternative to CUDA
TileLang, the high-level programming language developed by DeepSeek, is designed to be a simpler alternative to NVIDIA's CUDA.
The company claims that it improves development efficiency and simplifies code logic.
"TileLang was created precisely to meet this need," DeepSeek said in its announcement about the partnership with Huawei Technologies.