DeepSeek launches V4 Flash and V4 Pro, US rivals unconcerned
Technology
Chinese company DeepSeek just launched its latest V4 Flash and V4 Pro AI models, aiming to boost coding and reasoning skills.
While these new models are making waves in China, experts say they still lag behind big US names like OpenAI's GPT-5.4 and Google's Gemini-3.1-Pro, so US industry leaders aren't too concerned about losing their edge.
DeepSeek open-weight models spark US scrutiny
DeepSeek's V4 models stand out for being more affordable thanks to their open-weight setup, which could put some price pressure on American companies.
But there's tension: US firms have accused DeepSeek of copying American tech through distillation methods.
OpenAI has even sent a memo to Congress highlighting the ongoing clash between innovation and fair competition in the AI world.