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Home / News / Technology News / DeepSeek, Moonshot used OpenAI's Astra to train AI models: Report
DeepSeek, Moonshot used OpenAI's Astra to train AI models: Report
DeepSeek's upgraded V4.1-Flash 1017 model leveraged distillation technique

DeepSeek, Moonshot used OpenAI's Astra to train AI models: Report

By Mudit Dube
Oct 29, 2026
11:44 am
What's the story

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) developers DeepSeek and Moonshot AI have been using OpenAI's powerful GPT-6 Astra model to train their latest models, The Information reported. The practice, known as distillation, has become a contentious issue among leading AI companies amid the escalating US-China technology competition. They argue that this method allows competitors to replicate sophisticated capabilities more quickly and at a lower cost.

Model development

OpenAI traced distillation campaign to Moonshot AI

The distillation of Astra has reportedly been instrumental in the development of Moonshot AI's Kimi K3.1 Pro model, which was launched last week.

DeepSeek's upgraded V4.1-Flash 1017 model, launched on October 17, also leveraged this technique.

In a blog post dated September 30, OpenAI revealed that it had traced a major part of a distillation campaign launched in July to people connected with Moonshot AI.

Attack prevention

Anthropic implements measures to protect Claude AI models

Earlier this month, Anthropic announced that new measures to prevent rivals from replicating its Claude AI models have been successful.

The data harvested in so-called distillation attacks has been reduced by about 90% to 99%.

This development highlights the ongoing battle between AI companies as they try to protect their advanced capabilities from being quickly and cheaply reproduced by competitors.

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