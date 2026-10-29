DeepSeek, Moonshot used OpenAI's Astra to train AI models: Report

The distillation of Astra has reportedly been instrumental in the development of Moonshot AI's Kimi K3.1 Pro model, which was launched last week.

DeepSeek's upgraded V4.1-Flash 1017 model, launched on October 17, also leveraged this technique.

In a blog post dated September 30, OpenAI revealed that it had traced a major part of a distillation campaign launched in July to people connected with Moonshot AI.