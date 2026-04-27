DeepSeek offers 75% discount on AI new model

DeepSeek , a leading AI lab based in Hangzhou, recently launched its latest flagship model, the DeepSeek-V4-Pro. The company is offering a massive 75% discount on the new model to developers. The move comes as part of an aggressive pricing strategy aimed at driving adoption and competing with other players in China's rapidly evolving artificial intelligence industry.

Fee reduction Input cache hits fees slashed DeepSeek dominates the market as the low-cost leader with rates between $0.28 and $0.5 per million tokens, while OpenAI's GPT-5 class sits in the mid-to-high range at $2.50 to $10, and Anthropic's Claude models command the highest premium at $3 to $25 per million tokens. DeepSeek is also cutting down fees for input cache hits across its range of AI platforms. The move will bring down costs for regular users making similar or repeated requests by up to 90%.

Market competition Pricing strategy amid global competition DeepSeek's aggressive pricing strategy comes at a time when global tech giants like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google's parent company Alphabet are launching new products at a premium. Chinese AI companies are now offering discounts to lure users and speed up adoption in this competitive global market. DeepSeek hopes that its pricing, accessibility, and advanced features will set its models apart for next-gen developers and enterprise users.

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