Why AI start-up DeepSeek has ramped up recruitment in China

This is the first time DeepSeek has publicly advertised on-site roles directly related to its computing infrastructure. Earlier recruitment drives were mostly focused on software engineers and AI researchers in major cities like Hangzhou and Beijing. The new hiring push comes ahead of the expected launch of its next-generation flagship model, the V4, more than a year after the release of its R1 model put the company in the spotlight.

Chip speculation

Speculation surrounding V4's computing power

The upcoming launch of the V4 model has sparked industry speculation about DeepSeek's sourcing and deployment of computing power and AI chips. A recent report by US news outlet The Information claimed that the V4 would be powered by Huawei's latest Ascend 950PR processor. Meanwhile, a separate report by Reuters last month suggested that the model had been trained on NVIDIA's Blackwell chips, which are considered to be the US firm's most advanced processors to date.