Why AI start-up DeepSeek has ramped up recruitment in China
What's the story
Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek is stepping up its recruitment drive in Inner Mongolia. The move comes as the company gears up for the launch of its highly anticipated V4 model. The Hangzhou-based firm is looking to fill two new positions: server maintenance engineers and delivery managers for data center launches in Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia, as per recent job postings.
Recruitment strategy
Shift in recruitment focus
This is the first time DeepSeek has publicly advertised on-site roles directly related to its computing infrastructure. Earlier recruitment drives were mostly focused on software engineers and AI researchers in major cities like Hangzhou and Beijing. The new hiring push comes ahead of the expected launch of its next-generation flagship model, the V4, more than a year after the release of its R1 model put the company in the spotlight.
Chip speculation
Speculation surrounding V4's computing power
The upcoming launch of the V4 model has sparked industry speculation about DeepSeek's sourcing and deployment of computing power and AI chips. A recent report by US news outlet The Information claimed that the V4 would be powered by Huawei's latest Ascend 950PR processor. Meanwhile, a separate report by Reuters last month suggested that the model had been trained on NVIDIA's Blackwell chips, which are considered to be the US firm's most advanced processors to date.