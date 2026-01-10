DeepSeek's new AI model could outperform ChatGPT in coding tasks

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up DeepSeek is gearing up to launch its next-gen AI model, V4, sometime in mid-February, according to The Information. The innovative system is said to have advanced coding capabilities and could even outperform competitors like Anthropic 's Claude and OpenAI 's GPT series in coding tasks, the report says.

Advanced capabilities V4's unique feature: Handling long coding prompts The upcoming V4 model also boasts a unique capability of handling extremely long coding instructions. This could be a game-changer for developers who are dealing with complex software projects. The development highlights the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology and its potential applications in the coding world.

Industry impact DeepSeek's role in China's AI ecosystem Based in Hangzhou, DeepSeek has become a major player in China's efforts to create its own AI ecosystem and strengthen the domestic chip industry. The company has already drawn global attention after Silicon Valley executives praised its previous models, DeepSeek-V3 and DeepSeek-R1. This further cements DeepSeek's position as a key player in the global AI landscape.