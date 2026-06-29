DeepSeek unveils DSpark to speed AI up to 85%
Technology
DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup, just introduced DSpark, a new tool that can make AI run up to 85% faster and helps cut down on the need for expensive GPUs.
This is a big deal for tech companies in China, especially with US chip restrictions making hardware harder to get.
DSpark open source and model agnostic
DSpark speeds things up by using a draft model that quickly suggests answers, and then the main model checks them in groups instead of one at a time.
It also processes small batches of text together, which makes everything more efficient.
The best part? It's open source and works with different AI systems, so more people can try it out without needing fancy hardware upgrades.