DeepSeek V4 may run on Huawei chips amid US curbs
Technology
DeepSeek, a rising Chinese AI company, is expected to launch its much-hyped V4 model, and everyone's watching what chips it'll use.
With US export rules tightening, reports suggest V4 might be able to run on Huawei chips.
If that happens, it could signal a big step for China toward building its own AI tech without relying on the US.
Alibaba and Tencent prepare for V4
Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent are gearing up for V4's launch because it could shake up global AI competition and even impact how tech companies are valued.
The buzz around DeepSeek V4 shows just how high the stakes are in the ongoing AI rivalry between China and the US.