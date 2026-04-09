DeepSeek V4 may run on Huawei chips amid US curbs Technology Apr 09, 2026

DeepSeek, a rising Chinese AI company, is expected to launch its much-hyped V4 model, and everyone's watching what chips it'll use.

With US export rules tightening, reports suggest V4 might be able to run on Huawei chips.

If that happens, it could signal a big step for China toward building its own AI tech without relying on the US.