This free tool detects AI songs in your playlist
What's the story
As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionize the music industry, streaming platforms are facing a new challenge: differentiating between human-created and AI-generated songs. In response to growing concerns over copyright issues and fraudulent streaming practices, French music platform Deezer is taking a more aggressive stance than its competitors. The company has launched a free online tool that lets users check if their playlists contain AI-generated songs.
Detection process
Deezer's tool works across 20 major streaming platforms
Deezer's new tool works across 20 major streaming platforms and supports 27 languages. Users can link their accounts, import playlists, and have them scanned for signs of AI-generated music. If synthetic tracks are detected, the service highlights them and even allows users to share the results. The detector works with a range of popular platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and SoundCloud.
Policy measures
Deezer has long been a vocal critic of unchecked AI
Deezer has long been a vocal critic of unchecked AI music. Unlike competitors such as Spotify and Apple Music, which have mostly relied on labeling or tagging systems, Deezer has taken a stricter approach. The company already removes AI-generated tracks from recommendation algorithms and excludes them from editorial playlists. It has also started making its AI detection technology available to rival services.
Market impact
AI music uploads have skyrocketed on Deezer
Deezer has revealed that nearly 44% of all new music uploaded to its platform is now AI-generated. That amounts to some 75,000 AI-created songs being uploaded every day or over two million tracks per month. Despite the sheer volume, listener engagement with such content remains relatively modest. AI-generated tracks account for only between 1% and 3% of overall streams. However, Deezer says around 85% of those streams are considered fraudulent and are subsequently stripped of monetization.
Future plans
Stricter measures could be on the horizon
Deezer has hinted that even stricter measures could be on the cards. The company is considering changes to supplier policies and the possibility of removing certain content altogether. This would be similar to Bandcamp's decision earlier this year to ban AI-generated music from its platform. Commenting on the launch, Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier said, "By detecting and tagging AI-generated music over the past year and a half, Deezer has been at the forefront of transparency in music streaming."