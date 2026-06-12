This free tool detects AI songs in your playlist

Market impact

AI music uploads have skyrocketed on Deezer

Deezer has revealed that nearly 44% of all new music uploaded to its platform is now AI-generated. That amounts to some 75,000 AI-created songs being uploaded every day or over two million tracks per month. Despite the sheer volume, listener engagement with such content remains relatively modest. AI-generated tracks account for only between 1% and 3% of overall streams. However, Deezer says around 85% of those streams are considered fraudulent and are subsequently stripped of monetization.