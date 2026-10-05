Deisseroth Hegemann Nagel win Nobel in Medicine for inventing optogenetics
Big news from the science world: Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann, and Georg Nagel just won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for inventing optogenetics, a method that lets researchers turn nerve cells on and off using light.
This breakthrough is helping scientists understand how the brain works and could lead to new ways to treat mental health and neurological issues.
Optogenetics explored for vision restoration
Optogenetics isn't just a cool lab trick: it's already being explored as a way to restore vision for people with sight loss, and it's opening doors for potential medical applications.
Deisseroth showed this actually works in living brains back in 2007, making it possible to map emotions and behaviors.
The Nobel win highlights just how much this discovery could change medicine.