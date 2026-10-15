Delft University of Technology develops 3.2gm drone whisker sensors
Technology
Researchers at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands have developed a whisker-based tactile sensor for drones inspired by rodents.
These lightweight sensors, each weighing 3.2gm, let the drone move around even when it can't "see," allowing the drone to operate in darkness and low-visibility conditions.
Drone whiskers detect pressure, map spaces
The drone's whiskers detect pressure changes to follow surfaces and map spaces: no vision needed.
It works best in places like tunnels or during search-and-rescue missions where visibility is poor.
As Chaoxiang Ye, a participant on the project, puts it, this tech lets drones sense and respond to its environment in real time, opening up new ways to explore spots regular drones just can't handle.