Delhi HC hears creators' claims over Meta's automated copyright strikes

Meta is facing heat in Delhi High Court after creators Pushkar Raj Thakur and Neeraj Joshi said their original videos got unfairly taken down.

Competitors allegedly copied their content and used Facebook's "Edit Post" feature to make it look like they posted first, triggering Meta's automated copyright strikes.

Thakur also shared that people impersonated him to sell courses, while Joshi pointed out that Meta's system does not really check things properly, leading to account suspensions and bogus copyright hits.