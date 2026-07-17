Delhi HC hears creators' claims over Meta's automated copyright strikes
Meta is facing heat in Delhi High Court after creators Pushkar Raj Thakur and Neeraj Joshi said their original videos got unfairly taken down.
Competitors allegedly copied their content and used Facebook's "Edit Post" feature to make it look like they posted first, triggering Meta's automated copyright strikes.
Thakur also shared that people impersonated him to sell courses, while Joshi pointed out that Meta's system does not really check things properly, leading to account suspensions and bogus copyright hits.
Court grants interim relief to creators
The court has given both creators some breathing room while the case is ongoing.
Meta promised not to remove Thakur's videos or block his account for now, and agreed to restore videos for which Thakur provided the specific URLs.
For Joshi, the court ordered Meta to keep his Instagram account safe, investigate his claims, and share subscriber info and IP logs within three weeks.
This whole situation highlights how tricky copyright enforcement can get for digital creators today.