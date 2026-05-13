Remove apps promoting porn, crime: Delhi HC to Google, Apple

The Delhi High Court has ordered tech giants Google and Apple to take strict action against mobile apps promoting pornographic and illegal content, as per Bar and Bench. The order came following a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Rubika Thapa. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia stressed that intermediaries like Google and Apple cannot be passive in this matter.

App scrutiny Intermediaries must exercise greater scrutiny: HC The court emphasized that these intermediaries must exercise greater scrutiny before allowing such apps on their platforms. "Having regard to reach of such applications, we are of the opinion that in terms of IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, the intermediaries have to play the most vital role not only on receiving any such complaint but also they have to exercise diligence at the time of permitting such applications being uploaded through them," said the bench.

Youth protection Bench warns against letting entire generation suffer The bench also warned that it can't let the entire generation of the country suffer due to such apps. It stressed that intermediaries are responsible for ensuring compliance with the Information Technology Rules, 2021. The court directed Apple, Google, and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to immediately check the circulation of such content and ensure these rules are followed "in letter and spirit."

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