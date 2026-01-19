Delhi HC says no to patent on Hirotsu's nematode cancer test Technology Jan 19, 2026

The Delhi High Court has turned down Hirotsu Bio Science's appeal to patent its cancer detection method that uses tiny worms (nematodes) to spot early signs of the disease.

The court said this counts as a diagnostic process, which Indian law doesn't allow patents for.

Justice Tejas Karia made the call on January 17.