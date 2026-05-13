Delhi High Court directs Google, Apple to take stringent measures
Technology
Delhi High Court has told Google and Apple to take stringent measures against apps that promote illegal stuff like pornography and prostitution.
This move came after a public interest case, with the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia reminding everyone that tech platforms must stick to the IT Rules, 2021.
Court orders Google, Apple, CERT-In report
The court wants Google, Apple, and CERT-In to stop these apps from spreading harmful content right away and report back on their actions by July 2026.
The judges made it clear: platforms should not just follow rules but actively protect people by checking apps before they go live and acting fast on complaints.
Responsible digital content matters for everyone's safety.