Delhi man takes legal action against Instagram creator and Meta
Technology
A Delhi man is taking legal action against an Instagram creator and Meta after being secretly filmed at a Khan Market cafe with Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.
The video was posted to Instagram, quickly going viral with more than 4.19 lakh views.
He says he had no idea he was being recorded and feels his privacy was violated.
Seeks ₹2.05cr damages, flags Meta indicator
He's demanding ₹2.05 crore in damages, removal of the video, and a formal apology.
The notice also calls out Meta for making glasses with a recording indicator that's too subtle for people to notice, raising concerns about how tech companies should protect bystanders' privacy.