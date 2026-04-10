Delhi set to roll out AI powered e-District 2.0 portal

Delhi replacing 2015 portal with AI

E-District 2.0 is replacing the old portal from 2015, which has 8.78 million registered users so far.

The update brings a friendlier interface and faster processing with AI-powered features and possible blockchain integration under consideration for better security and transparency.

Services are still available at over 7,000 centers across Delhi for ₹30 each, and there is talk of adding more services based on user feedback.