Delhi set to roll out AI powered e-District 2.0 portal
Delhi is about to get a tech upgrade: E-District 2.0, an AI-powered portal, is set to roll out.
With its bilingual chatbot, the new site aims to make applying for government services way easier and quicker, answering your questions.
the current e-district system offers 453 services (with more coming soon), so everything from certificates to applications should feel a lot smoother.
Delhi replacing 2015 portal with AI
E-District 2.0 is replacing the old portal from 2015, which has 8.78 million registered users so far.
The update brings a friendlier interface and faster processing with AI-powered features and possible blockchain integration under consideration for better security and transparency.
Services are still available at over 7,000 centers across Delhi for ₹30 each, and there is talk of adding more services based on user feedback.