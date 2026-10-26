Dell and NVIDIA roll out tools to deploy business AI
Technology
Dell is ramping up its AI game with NVIDIA, rolling out new tools to help companies take their AI projects from early experiments to real-world use.
This move shows Dell's push to make advanced AI more accessible and manageable for businesses looking to get serious about artificial intelligence.
Dell AI Factory supports 6,500+ customers
The upgraded Dell AI Factory now supports over 6,500 customers and bundles everything (hardware, software, and services) for running powerful AI on-site.
Dell's also teaming up with Dynatrace and Mistral, plus launching new data centers and servers built for heavy-duty AI tasks.
The focus is on making scalable, secure solutions that fit different business needs, so companies can actually put their big ideas to work.