Dell CTO forecasts quantum computing useful scale by 2028-29
Technology
Quantum computing might finally go useful scale by 2028-29, according to Dell's CTO John Roese.
At Dell Tech World 2026, he said there's a growing agreement in the tech world about this timeline.
In his earlier December 2025 comments, he pointed out that quantum's advanced math skills could shake things up even more than ChatGPT has.
India aims for 1,000-qubit quantum computer
Dell is already prepping its latest servers with post-quantum cryptography to handle the shift. They're also working on new quantum processing units that move beyond GPUs to run.
Meanwhile, India has big plans too, aiming for a 1,000-qubit quantum computer within the next 4-5 years (i.e., by 2030-2031 from May 2026), with Ajai Chowdhry saying quantum and AI work beautifully together.