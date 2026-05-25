Dell CTO forecasts quantum computing useful scale by 2028-29

India aims for 1,000-qubit quantum computer

Dell is already prepping its latest servers with post-quantum cryptography to handle the shift. They're also working on new quantum processing units that move beyond GPUs to run.

Meanwhile, India has big plans too, aiming for a 1,000-qubit quantum computer within the next 4-5 years (i.e., by 2030-2031 from May 2026), with Ajai Chowdhry saying quantum and AI work beautifully together.