Dell unveils deskside agentic AI for local models with NVIDIA
Technology
Dell just dropped its Deskside Agentic AI at its 2026 event, a tool that lets companies run powerful AI right next to their own systems instead of relying on the cloud.
Built with NVIDIA, it blends Dell's high-performance workstations and NemoClaw software, and can handle everything from medium to massive AI workloads.
Dell says up to 87% savings
By keeping AI local, Dell says companies can save up to 87% on costs over two years while boosting privacy and control: big wins for industries like finance or public services.
Plus, OpenShell and AI-Q 2.0, a reference architecture, are ready to help teams securely manage and deploy these AIs right away.