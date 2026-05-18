Dell unveils deskside agentic AI for local models with NVIDIA Technology May 18, 2026

Dell just dropped its Deskside Agentic AI at its 2026 event, a tool that lets companies run powerful AI right next to their own systems instead of relying on the cloud.

Built with NVIDIA, it blends Dell's high-performance workstations and NemoClaw software, and can handle everything from medium to massive AI workloads.