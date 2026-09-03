Dell unveils Pro laptops and Precision workstations aimed at India

The new Pro laptops pack Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI 400 chips with built-in AI features.

Select configurations can deliver up to 23 hours of battery life, and the Pro 7 model stands out with a slimmer design.

For heavy-duty tasks like AI development or graphics rendering, the Pro Precision 9 T6 tower workstation offers massive storage (up to 316TB) and serious graphics power with NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs.

Plus, Dell's new peripherals, like the face-tracking Dell Pro 7 Webcam 4K with Smart HDR, show they're all in on making work setups smarter for India's growing tech scene.