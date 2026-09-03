Dell unveils Pro laptops and Precision workstations aimed at India
Dell just dropped its latest Pro-series laptops and Precision workstations at the 2026 Dell Technologies Forum in Mumbai.
The lineup, featuring the Pro 3, Pro 5, and Pro 7 laptops, new Pro Precision 9 Series tower workstations, a 4K conferencing monitor and a QD-OLED display, and a Dell Pro 7 Webcam 4K, targets Indian businesses wanting smarter AI tools for everyday work.
Dell Pro laptops pack AI chips
The new Pro laptops pack Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI 400 chips with built-in AI features.
Select configurations can deliver up to 23 hours of battery life, and the Pro 7 model stands out with a slimmer design.
For heavy-duty tasks like AI development or graphics rendering, the Pro Precision 9 T6 tower workstation offers massive storage (up to 316TB) and serious graphics power with NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs.
Plus, Dell's new peripherals, like the face-tracking Dell Pro 7 Webcam 4K with Smart HDR, show they're all in on making work setups smarter for India's growing tech scene.