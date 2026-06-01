Dell unveils XPS 13 with Wildcat Lake chips starting $599

XPS 13 features 2 USB-C ports

The XPS 13 is super lightweight at just 1.0kg, with a sharp 13.4-inch touchscreen that hits a smooth 120-hertz refresh rate and covers the full DCI-P3 color range, great for streaming or creative work.

You can customize it with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, so it fits both student budgets and professional needs without skimping on performance.

It also comes with two USB-C ports (with DisplayPort support) for easy connectivity, outdoing the Neo in this area.

Expect higher-end versions later in 2026, but the base model lands this summer, making premium tech more accessible than ever.