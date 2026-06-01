Dell unveils XPS 13 with Wildcat Lake chips starting $599
Dell just unveiled its latest XPS 13 laptop, aiming straight at Apple's MacBook Neo.
Starting at $599 for students ($699 for everyone else), it runs on Intel's new "Wildcat Lake" chips and promises up to 17 hours of battery life, pretty handy for all-day use.
Dell's chief operating officer, Jeff Clarke, says they worked hard to keep the XPS quality strong with this launch.
XPS 13 features 2 USB-C ports
The XPS 13 is super lightweight at just 1.0kg, with a sharp 13.4-inch touchscreen that hits a smooth 120-hertz refresh rate and covers the full DCI-P3 color range, great for streaming or creative work.
You can customize it with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, so it fits both student budgets and professional needs without skimping on performance.
It also comes with two USB-C ports (with DisplayPort support) for easy connectivity, outdoing the Neo in this area.
Expect higher-end versions later in 2026, but the base model lands this summer, making premium tech more accessible than ever.