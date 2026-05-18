Dell upgrades AI factory with NVIDIA to scale enterprise AI
Dell just announced a major upgrade to its AI Factory at Dell Technologies World 2026, partnering with NVIDIA to help businesses move from small AI experiments to real-world, large-scale use.
The goal? Make it easier for companies to tap into advanced AI tools and infrastructure without all the hassle.
Dell introduces deskside agentic AI
The upgraded AI Factory brings cool features like the Dell Deskside Agentic AI, which lets companies run smart autonomous agents right on their own machines (no cloud required), helping with data privacy and compliance.
There's also tighter integration with NVIDIA OpenShell, so teams can easily scale projects from a single desk up to massive data centers.
Plus, Dell's working with Google, OpenAI, and Palantir to create even more ways for businesses to plug AI into their daily workflows.