Dell upgrades AI factory with NVIDIA to scale enterprise AI

Dell introduces deskside agentic AI

The upgraded AI Factory brings cool features like the Dell Deskside Agentic AI, which lets companies run smart autonomous agents right on their own machines (no cloud required), helping with data privacy and compliance.

There's also tighter integration with NVIDIA OpenShell, so teams can easily scale projects from a single desk up to massive data centers.

Plus, Dell's working with Google, OpenAI, and Palantir to create even more ways for businesses to plug AI into their daily workflows.