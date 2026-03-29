Dell XPS 16 gets LG LCD boosting battery life

XPS 16 lasted nearly 27 hours

Thanks to LG's oxide thin-film transistor technology, the XPS 16 drew just 1.5W when idling at its lowest brightness setting.

Measured testing showed the XPS 16 lasted nearly 27 hours from its 70-Wh battery when its FHD+ screen was paired with an efficient Intel Panther Lake processor.

This kind of efficiency could make Windows laptops way more appealing for anyone tired of hunting for outlets all day.