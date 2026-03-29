Dell XPS 16 gets LG LCD boosting battery life
Technology
Dell's new XPS 16, and its big selling point is a new LG-made LCD screen that seriously boosts battery life.
The display can shift its refresh rate from just 1Hz (for static stuff) up to 120Hz (for gaming and videos), helping the laptop last longer, maybe even giving MacBooks some real competition on battery.
XPS 16 lasted nearly 27 hours
Thanks to LG's oxide thin-film transistor technology, the XPS 16 drew just 1.5W when idling at its lowest brightness setting.
Measured testing showed the XPS 16 lasted nearly 27 hours from its 70-Wh battery when its FHD+ screen was paired with an efficient Intel Panther Lake processor.
This kind of efficiency could make Windows laptops way more appealing for anyone tired of hunting for outlets all day.