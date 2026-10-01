Deloitte: AI agent adoption could hit 74% with limited safeguards
AI agents are taking off fast in the business world.
Deloitte's new report says only 23% of companies use them now, but that could hit 74% in just two years.
The catch? Most companies are not ready for the risks. Only about one in five has solid safety rules in place, which leaves a lot of room for things to go wrong.
Deloitte urges stronger AI accountability frameworks
Deloitte points out that traditional ways of managing tech just do not cut it with AI agents, since these systems can act on their own and sometimes unpredictably.
Beena Ammanath, Global Head of Deloitte's AI Institute, admits it is tough to keep tabs on what these AIs do without strict controls.
With big gaps in training still around, Deloitte says it is time for stronger frameworks to make sure AI stays safe and accountable at work.