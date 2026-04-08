Deloitte India launches QCoDE at IIT Bombay for quantum adoption
Technology
Deloitte India just set up the Quantum Centre of Disruption for Enterprises (QCoDE) at IIT Bombay.
The goal? To help Indian businesses tap into the power of quantum technology, bringing together industry experts and academic minds under one roof.
It's all part of India's bigger push with the National Quantum Mission.
QCoDE to develop quantum applications, talent
QCoDE will use Deloitte's global network and IIT Bombay's research strengths to work on cool stuff, like using quantum AI for new materials and drug discoveries, making supply chains smarter, and boosting cybersecurity with quantum-safe cryptography.
They're also focused on training talent in quantum skills, teaming up with startups and technology companies so businesses are ready when this tech goes mainstream.