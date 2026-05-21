Depthfirst's AI finds NGINX and Linux bugs Anthropic's Mythos missed Technology May 21, 2026

Depthfirst, a rising AI startup, just found some big software bugs that even Anthropic's Mythos AI missed.

Their tech uncovered hidden flaws in popular tools like NGINX and Linux: one bug had been lurking since 2008 and another could let hackers run bad code.

The company's goal is to catch these issues before they cause trouble, showing how AI can help keep the internet safer (even as it brings its own risks).