Depthfirst's AI finds NGINX and Linux bugs Anthropic's Mythos missed
Depthfirst, a rising AI startup, just found some big software bugs that even Anthropic's Mythos AI missed.
Their tech uncovered hidden flaws in popular tools like NGINX and Linux: one bug had been lurking since 2008 and another could let hackers run bad code.
The company's goal is to catch these issues before they cause trouble, showing how AI can help keep the internet safer (even as it brings its own risks).
Depthfirst flags Chrome and FFmpeg bugs
Depthfirst's AI also helped identify vulnerabilities in Google Chrome, which Google fixed, and found 12 serious bugs in FFmpeg, the multimedia platform that supports YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, Instagram, and Facebook.
CEO Qasim Mithani says their focused approach means better results for less money, making smarter cybersecurity more accessible for everyone.