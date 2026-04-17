DESI completes 5-year project mapping universe to study dark energy
Scientists just wrapped up a five-year project with the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), building the biggest 3-D map of the universe ever made.
This cosmic map charts hundreds of millions of galaxies and quasars, stretching back more than 11 billion years.
The main goal? To figure out how dark energy is speeding up the universe's expansion.
Mayall telescope fibers collect 47 million redshifts
DESI used some seriously clever tech: robotic fiber-optic positioners on Arizona's Mayall Telescope, letting researchers collect redshift data from more than 47 million galaxies and quasars, a record number.
Early results hint that dark energy might not be constant, which could totally change what we know about how the universe works.
Scientists are still digging into all this data, and we can expect more answers by 2027.