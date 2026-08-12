DESI Legacy Imaging Surveys releases largest 2-D map of universe

This map is a big step toward building a full 3-D model of the universe.

DESI measures the spectra of galaxies and quasars and uses redshifts to calculate distances.

As of April 2026, DESI had already mapped out more than 47 million galaxies and quasars, far surpassing its original targets.

The data is fueling research on galaxy evolution, and it could help train artificial intelligence systems to analyze the enormous volumes of data expected from next-generation observatories.