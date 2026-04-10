Detroit Engineered Products launches DEP AIWorks blending ML and simulations
Detroit Engineered Products (DEP) just dropped DEP AIWorks, an AI platform that blends machine learning with physics-based simulations to deliver super-accurate engineering results.
It's designed to work across all kinds of engineering fields and can handle different types of data, making it pretty flexible for real-world projects.
DEP AIWorks cuts simulation times
DEP AIWorks can cut simulation times from hours down to minutes, which means product development moves way faster: think automotive, aerospace, or energy industries.
DEP's founder Radha Krishnan called it "DEP AIWorks reflects the next step in how engineering organizations will adopt AI, not as a standalone tool, but as an integrated part of the product development lifecycle. By combining decades of simulation expertise with advances in AI, we are enabling teams to move faster while maintaining engineering rigor and reliability."