Detroit Engineered Products launches DEP AIWorks blending ML and simulations

DEP AIWorks cuts simulation times

DEP AIWorks can cut simulation times from hours down to minutes, which means product development moves way faster: think automotive, aerospace, or energy industries.

DEP's founder Radha Krishnan called it "DEP AIWorks reflects the next step in how engineering organizations will adopt AI, not as a standalone tool, but as an integrated part of the product development lifecycle. By combining decades of simulation expertise with advances in AI, we are enabling teams to move faster while maintaining engineering rigor and reliability."