Devialet Phantom Ultimate speakers land in India
Devialet just dropped its new Phantom Ultimate speaker series in India, bringing two upgraded models: the 108 dB and 98 dB.
You get finish options like Deep Forest, Light Pearl, and a fancy Opera de Paris (with real gold accents).
The 98 dB is available now, while pre-orders for the 108 dB open soon.
What's inside?
These speakers pack Devialet's ADH New Gen tech for super-precise sound up to 35kHz, plus real-time audio tuning with Speaker Active Matching.
The top-end 108 dB model pushes out a massive 1,100W from deep bass (14Hz) to crisp highs (35kHz).
Features and price check
You'll find Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and support for all the big streaming platforms—plus a customizable six-band EQ via the Devialet App with modes for music, podcasts, or movies.
Prices start at ₹1,99,999 for the 98 dB model and go up to ₹4,82,999 if you want that gold finish on the flagship.
Both come with a two-year international warranty.