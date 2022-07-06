Technology

Pullela Gopichand and Abhinav Bindra-backed start-up launches new smart ring

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 06, 2022, 03:10 am 3 min read

Dhyana Smart Ring monitors stress level and sends notification via an app (Photo credit: Dhyana)

Pullela Gopichand and Abhinav Bindra-backed wellness wearable start-up Dhyana has unveiled the second iteration of its smart ring. The ultra-light aluminium ring is touted as the only miniature monitor in the world that can detect continuous heart rate variability (HRV). It is now available for pre-order for a non-refundable token amount of Rs. 400 via the company's website. The start-up was founded in 2020.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since its launch, the Dhyana ring has proved to be a standout in the wearable market. In 2020, Dhyana was chosen as the Indian team's official meditation partner for the Tokyo Olympics.

The first iteration of the ring was used extensively by Neuromeditate Institute, Oregon, US.

Over 60% of the people who tested the device have continued using them.

Design The ring is offered in five finishes

Dhyana Smart Ring has an ultra-light aluminium unibody with no buttons or screen. It is offered in five ring sizes ranging from XS (ring size 5-7) to XL (ring size 13-15). The wearable is waterproof, dustproof, and sweatproof. It can be turned on by wearing it on the finger. The ring comes in Silver, Gunmetal, Copper, and Space Black finishes.

Information The smart ring has a battery life of 5 days

The Dhyana Smart Ring has a battery life of five days. The portable charging case/dock can hold four additional charges. The wearable can be charged in one hour. For connectivity, it supports low-power Bluetooth 5.0.

Features The Dhyana ring tracks Inner Balance Score

The main attraction of the Dhyana ring is the HRV sensor that assesses people's mental state. With the Dhyana app, you can track your 'Inner Balance Score' that indicates your sympathovagal balance (sync between mind and body). The ring tracks sleep, SpO2, and also has a 3D motion sensor. You can calm down your heartbeat with the quick calm feature.

Official words 'New version is designed to be worn the whole day'

"The first version of Dhyana was focused on measuring mindfulness during meditation. Our new and updated version is a complete game-changer, it's designed to be worn the whole day, helping users track their inner balance continuously," said Bhairav Shankar, Dhyana's MD. "When I was training to be a shooter, I wish I had a Dhyana ring," said Olympic medallist Abhinav Bindra.

Information Dhyana Smart Ring: Pricing and availability

The first 5,000 units of the new Dhyana Smart Ring are available for pre-booking for a non-refundable token amount of Rs. 400. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 11,842. The ring is expected to be shipped by 2023.