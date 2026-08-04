Digi Yatra accepts driver's license via DigiLocker across Indian airports
Technology
Digi Yatra just made airport travel a bit easier: you can now use your driver's license as your main ID, not just Aadhaar.
Just access it through DigiLocker with your consent, and breeze through airport checks across India.
Digi Yatra expansion and wallet update
Updating your Digi Yatra Wallet is simple: add your driver's license (or register with it if you're new), and pick which ID you want as your primary.
Your info stays encrypted on your device for privacy.
With over 105 million trips already, Digi Yatra is also planning to expand to more airports, add support for all 22 scheduled Indian languages by 2027, and is preparing to commence live international trials following the successful completion of an IATA-aligned international travel proof of concept.