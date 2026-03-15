'Digital twin' of a fruit fly created

Virtual fly reacts to its environment

The virtual fly actually reacts to its environment, moving naturally thanks to detailed scans and smart physics.

Eon's next goal? Simulate a mouse brain (that's 70 million neurons!) — no specific timeline given, with hopes of reaching human-level emulation someday.

CEO Michael Andregg calls it "a real uploaded animal," hinting at big changes ahead for neuroscience, AI, and robotics.