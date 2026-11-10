Diraq unveils world's 1st commercial 8-qubit field test in Sydney
Australian startup Diraq is shaking things up by using quantum computers to help data centers (those massive buildings powering AI) use less energy.
They've just set up an eight-qubit quantum computer at a Sydney data center, making it the world's first commercial field test of this tech.
Diraq says their system can handle tricky calculations way more efficiently than regular computers, which could seriously lighten the load on power-hungry AI servers.
Founder Andrew Dzurak said quantum computing could really ease the strain on our electrical grids within five years.
Diraq plans 150,000 qubits by 2029
Diraq isn't stopping here: they want to scale up to 150,000 qubits by 2029, showing how ambitious Australia is about leading in quantum tech.
The country already has over 50 companies in this space and strong government backing.
With partnerships like AUKUS and involvement in US projects, Australia is betting big on startups like Diraq to push what's possible with quantum computing even further.