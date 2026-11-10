Diraq unveils world's 1st commercial 8-qubit field test in Sydney

Australian startup Diraq is shaking things up by using quantum computers to help data centers (those massive buildings powering AI) use less energy.

They've just set up an eight-qubit quantum computer at a Sydney data center, making it the world's first commercial field test of this tech.

Diraq says their system can handle tricky calculations way more efficiently than regular computers, which could seriously lighten the load on power-hungry AI servers.

Founder Andrew Dzurak said quantum computing could really ease the strain on our electrical grids within five years.