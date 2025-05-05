For Android users: How to find Swiggy's best features
What's the story
Swiggy, the popular food delivery app, offers a lot more than just meal ordering.
For Android users, there are some hidden features that can make the whole experience a lot better.
They can help you save money, track your orders the right way, and customize your preferences for a seamless interaction with the app.
So, let's check them out.
Subscription benefits
Save more with Swiggy Super
Swiggy Super is a subscription service that provides benefits, including free deliveries on orders above a certain amount and exclusive discounts.
By subscribing to this feature, you can avoid delivery charges on multiple orders every month.
Plus, subscribers also get priority customer support and access to special deals not available to regular users.
Live tracking
Track orders in real-time
One of the most useful features in Swiggy has to be its real-time order tracking.
Once you place an order, you can see it being prepared and delivered on an interactive map within the app.
This way, you can plan your time much better, knowing exactly when the order will arrive at your doorstep.
Personalization options
Customize your preferences
The best part is that Swiggy lets you customize your food preferences from the settings.
Just specify your dietary restrictions or favorite cuisines, and the app will provide recommendations accordingly.
This way, you won't have to deal with unnecessary options, and the suggestions would be tailored according to your taste and dietary needs.
Deals & savings
Explore Offers and Discounts section
The Offers and Discounts section in Swiggy also brings several deals from different restaurants as well as payment partners.
Make sure to check this section regularly before placing an order. It often has time-limited promotions that could save you a lot on meals.
There are also cashback offers on using certain payment methods like digital wallets or credit cards.
Order scheduling
Schedule orders for later delivery
For planning-ahead folks, Swiggy even has an option to schedule orders for later delivery times.
The feature comes in particularly handy for busy people who want to get their meals delivered at certain times without placing an order manually during peak hours.
It ensures timely deliveries as per your convenience while keeping you from waiting for an order during rush hours.