What's the story

Zomato's Android app serves as a perfect platform for foodies to explore multiple dining options.

Thanks to its intuitive interface, the app makes navigation smooth and access to multiple features seamless for an enhanced dining experience.

From looking up menus to ordering, Zomato's app makes discovering new joints and enjoying eats at home or on the go, a hassle-free affair.

Here's a look at its key features, step-by-step.