Discovered Materials uses AI to prevent overheating in AI chips
An IIT Madras alumni-led startup, Discovered Materials, is using AI to invent new materials that help keep powerful AI chips from overheating, a big problem as chips get faster.
Co-founder Advaith Sridhar shared that their approach sped up material development, matching the performance of products that took large chemical companies years to develop.
Their tech has already caught the eye of major chip makers and is moving toward real-world production.
Discovered Materials raises $9 million funding
Their materials have undergone third-party testing under the ASTM 5470 standard and are moving into pilot qualification and eventual commercial production.
Backed by $9 million in fresh funding from Lightspeed, Y Combinator, and others, the team plans to allocate 50% to computing infrastructure, 25% to setting up the physical laboratory, and 25% to hiring talent.
Sridhar also believes India could play a larger role in semiconductor IP and materials thanks to its domestic manufacturing capability and the best talent.