Disney+ and Hulu get pricier again
By Mudit Dube
Sep 24, 2026 01:11 pm
What's the story
Disney is reportedly planning to raise prices for its streaming services, including Disney+ and Hulu. The ad-free version of Disney+ will now cost $21.50 per month, a 13% increase from the previous price. This is the fourth price hike for Disney+ in four years. The ad-supported plans for both services are also seeing a slight increase in their monthly subscription fees.
Bundle adjustments
Bundle plans also see price changes
The ad-free bundle of Disney+ and Hulu will now cost $21.99 per month, an increase of $2. However, the ad-supported bundle with both services remains unchanged at $12.99 per month.
Standalone ad-supported plans for Disney+ and Hulu are also seeing a price hike, each going up by 50 cents to $12.49 per month.
Industry shift