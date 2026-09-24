Loading...
Home / News / Technology News / Disney+ and Hulu get pricier again
Disney+ and Hulu get pricier again
Disney+ ad-free plan now costs $21.50 per month

Disney+ and Hulu get pricier again

By Mudit Dube
Sep 24, 2026
01:11 pm
What's the story

Disney is reportedly planning to raise prices for its streaming services, including Disney+ and Hulu. The ad-free version of Disney+ will now cost $21.50 per month, a 13% increase from the previous price. This is the fourth price hike for Disney+ in four years. The ad-supported plans for both services are also seeing a slight increase in their monthly subscription fees.

Bundle adjustments

Bundle plans also see price changes

The ad-free bundle of Disney+ and Hulu will now cost $21.99 per month, an increase of $2. However, the ad-supported bundle with both services remains unchanged at $12.99 per month.

Standalone ad-supported plans for Disney+ and Hulu are also seeing a price hike, each going up by 50 cents to $12.49 per month.

Industry shift

Streaming giants raising prices in bid for profitability

Disney's decision to raise prices comes as part of a wider trend in the streaming industry. Major players like Apple, Amazon, and Netflix have also increased their subscription prices.

The move is seen as an attempt to make streaming businesses more profitable amid rising content costs.

ADVERTISEMENT