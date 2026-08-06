Disney considers free tier for Disney+ to expand streaming reach
What's the story
Disney is looking into launching a free streaming option, CEO Josh D'Amaro said during an earnings call on Wednesday. He said the company is "exploring a free product for consumers" as part of its strategy to expand the reach of Disney+. The move would target "a customer segment that's more price sensitive," D'Amaro added. However, he clarified that there are no specific details to announce at this time.
Expansion strategy
YouTube's growing competition to streaming services
In July, Business Insider reported that Adam Smith, Disney's Chief Product and Technology Officer, had also suggested a free streaming tier at a company town hall.
The potential move comes as streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix, and HBO Max face stiff competition from platforms like YouTube.
YouTube has already introduced features such as "Stations" for continuous content playback and options for creators to arrange videos into "seasons."
Digital centerpiece
Plans to revamp Disney+ experience next year
Next year, Disney plans to make Disney+ the "digital centerpiece" of the company.
This will involve "bringing together games, merchandise, and other experiences while offering increased personalization, exclusivity, and benefits for subscribers," D'Amaro said.
The company has also announced a partnership with TikTok to bring "Disney-centric fan-created content" onto its platform.