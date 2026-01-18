The post read, "Share a Disney quote that sums up how you're feeling right now!"

Why Disney deleted a post on Threads

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:10 am Jan 18, 2026

What's the story

Disney recently made a post on social media platform Threads, asking netizens to share quotes from its movies. However, the company deleted the post after it was met with a wave of anti-fascist responses. The post, which read "Share a Disney quote that sums up how you're feeling right now!" was inundated with lines from popular films such as Star Wars, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Mary Poppins.