Why Disney deleted a post on Threads
What's the story
Disney recently made a post on social media platform Threads, asking netizens to share quotes from its movies. However, the company deleted the post after it was met with a wave of anti-fascist responses. The post, which read "Share a Disney quote that sums up how you're feeling right now!" was inundated with lines from popular films such as Star Wars, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Mary Poppins.
Response
The quotes targeted Donald Trump
The quotes shared by users were mostly anti-fascist in nature and seemed to target the Donald Trump administration in the US. The unexpected political turn of the conversation led Disney to delete its original post. However, a quick-thinking Threads user managed to capture a screenshot of the now-removed post, serving as a reminder of the chaotic state of human affairs.