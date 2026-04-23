Disney launches AI adoption dashboard for tech teams tracking usage
Technology
Disney just rolled out an AI Adoption Dashboard for its tech teams, letting them see how much they're using AI tools like Cursor and Claude.
The dashboard tracks things like active users and tokens spent, turning AI use into a bit of a friendly competition.
While people are excited to dive in, some are starting to worry about the costs piling up.
Disney staffers call AI push 'tokenmaxxing'
The goal is to get employees comfortable with using more AI at work: a culture some staffers call "tokenmaxxing."
This move follows what other big names like Meta and Visa are already doing.
Even after a failed partnership with OpenAI, Disney is making AI a top priority, especially as new leadership steps in.