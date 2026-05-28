DIY roof-cooling trick claims to lower indoor temperature by 15°C

With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, people are looking for ways to beat the heat. A viral video on social media platform X shows a man demonstrating a simple and inexpensive method to cool down your roof. The technique involves using a combination of Fixit URP, white chuna (lime powder), and Fevicol binder. The DIY hack is said to be an affordable alternative to costly air conditioners.

Temperature drop A cheap way to beat the heat The man in the video claimed that his simple cooling trick could lower indoor temperatures by as much as 15 degrees Celsius, even during extreme heatwaves. He said the technique is scientific and a cheap way to beat the heat. The man demonstrated how he made a cooling coat with three basic materials: Fixit URP waterproofing solution, white chuna (lime powder), and Fevicol binder.

Cost-effective solution How to make a cooling coat The man claimed that the combination creates a reflective layer on the roof, cutting down heat absorption in extreme summer conditions. He said the total cost of this process remained under ₹800, making it much cheaper than buying or running an air conditioner. In the video, he demonstrated each step of the process: mixing materials, preparing and applying the coat on a clean rooftop surface.

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Science behind Experts say lighter roof surfaces absorb less heat Experts say lighter roof surfaces absorb less heat than dark concrete roofs. White coatings reflect more sunlight, bringing down the temperature of the roof and reducing indoor heat. This is why white reflective paints and lime-based coatings are used in many hot regions during peak summer months. The man said people spend a lot on air conditioners and electricity bills every summer, when traditional cooling methods can provide relief at a fraction of the cost.

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Mixed reactions Idea praised for being budget-friendly and easy to apply The man's statement, "Why spend ₹20,000-30,000 on ACs?" went viral on social media, especially among those looking for affordable alternatives amid rising temperatures and soaring power bills. Many users praised the idea for being budget-friendly, easy to apply, and energy-saving during heatwaves. However, some pointed out that its effectiveness may depend on factors like roof type, weather conditions, and quality of materials used.