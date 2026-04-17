DJI launches Osmo Pocket 4 with 1-inch sensor 4K 240fps
DJI just launched the Osmo Pocket 4, a tiny, handheld gimbal camera made for solo creators and vloggers.
It shoots crisp 4K video at a crazy-fast 240 fps, so your slow-motion shots look extra smooth.
With a big 1-inch sensor and pro-level color options (hello, 10-bit D-Log!), you get sharp detail and better colors even in tricky lighting.
Osmo Pocket 4 ActiveTrack 107GB €499
The Osmo Pocket 4 packs cool tools like ActiveTrack 7.0 and Subject Lock Tracking to keep you or your subject perfectly framed.
It's easy to use with a five-way joystick and customizable buttons.
Storage is sorted with 107GB built-in (plus microSD support up to 1TB), and it works with DJI's mic system for better audio on the go.
The camera is out globally (except the U.S.) for about €499, making it a solid pick if you want pro-level video in your pocket.