DJI launches Osmo Pocket 4 with 1-inch sensor 4K 240fps

Osmo Pocket 4 ActiveTrack 107GB €499

The Osmo Pocket 4 packs cool tools like ActiveTrack 7.0 and Subject Lock Tracking to keep you or your subject perfectly framed.

It's easy to use with a five-way joystick and customizable buttons.

Storage is sorted with 107GB built-in (plus microSD support up to 1TB), and it works with DJI's mic system for better audio on the go.

The camera is out globally (except the U.S.) for about €499, making it a solid pick if you want pro-level video in your pocket.