Doctors warn AI overreliance could weaken future physicians' reasoning skills
Doctors and medical students are raising concerns about relying too much on AI tools for learning.
They say it might make future doctors less skilled at thinking through tough cases and solving problems on their own.
In The Guardian, Simar Bajaj, a journalist and med student at the Stanford University School of Medicine, and Joseph Sakran, a trauma surgeon and executive vice-chair of surgery at Johns Hopkins Medicine, pointed out that if trainees lean too heavily on AI, they might miss out on building the reasoning skills every good doctor needs.
Medical authors urge AI-free diagnostic practice
Bajaj and Sakran put it simply: "Although a doctor who has forgotten how to reason is recoverable, one who never learned how may not be."
They suggest students should regularly practice diagnosing cases without any AI help to keep their brains sharp.
Plus, a recent study found that even medical AIs aren't always reliable, sometimes general chatbots do better, so depending on them could actually be risky for both learning and patient care.