Doctors warn AI overreliance could weaken future physicians' reasoning skills

Doctors and medical students are raising concerns about relying too much on AI tools for learning.

They say it might make future doctors less skilled at thinking through tough cases and solving problems on their own.

In The Guardian, Simar Bajaj, a journalist and med student at the Stanford University School of Medicine, and Joseph Sakran, a trauma surgeon and executive vice-chair of surgery at Johns Hopkins Medicine, pointed out that if trainees lean too heavily on AI, they might miss out on building the reasoning skills every good doctor needs.