Dogs can sniff out Parkinson's disease, says study
Turns out, dogs are pretty amazing at more than just playing fetch—they can actually sniff out Parkinson's disease from skin swabs.
In a recent study, two specially trained pups (a Golden Retriever named Bumper and a Black Lab named Peanut) nailed the diagnosis with up to 98% specificity and up to 80% sensitivity during blind tests.
How did the pooches do it?
Parkinson's seems to change the smell of your skin oil (called sebum), and these dogs picked up on that unique scent.
Scientists found differences in sebum between people with and without Parkinson's, opening the door for future non-invasive tests—maybe even before symptoms show up.
Early detection can change how Parkinson's is managed
Early detection could totally change how Parkinson's is managed, making it easier for doctors to help sooner and test new treatments.
Plus, it shows how our furry friends might help spot diseases way before we can.