Dogs can sniff out Parkinson's disease, says study Technology Jul 26, 2025

Turns out, dogs are pretty amazing at more than just playing fetch—they can actually sniff out Parkinson's disease from skin swabs.

In a recent study, two specially trained pups (a Golden Retriever named Bumper and a Black Lab named Peanut) nailed the diagnosis with up to 98% specificity and up to 80% sensitivity during blind tests.