New app VerifyU helps you in emergencies
A fresh safety app called VerifyU just dropped in India, built to help families handle emergencies better.
It stores key info—like medical details and emergency contacts—securely, and lets you access it fast with a facial scan if things go wrong.
App for vulnerable groups
VerifyU is made with vulnerable groups in mind, like seniors with memory issues or non-verbal kids.
It sends instant alerts and shares vital info during crises—even if you don't have fancy tech or strong internet.
Created by Capt. Saurabh Saraswat, the app is already trusted by thousands and pushes the idea that staying safe should be a right for everyone, not a privilege.