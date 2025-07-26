Next Article
You can now set Instagram photos on WhatsApp profile
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that makes updating your profile photo way easier—you can now import it straight from Instagram or Facebook.
It's live for some Android beta users and rolling out to more people soon, so keeping your pics in sync across apps just got simpler.
How to set profile photo
To try it out, just link your accounts in Meta's Accounts Center, then edit your WhatsApp profile photo and pick one from Instagram or Facebook.
This update is part of Meta's push to make its apps work better together—like sharing Insta statuses on WhatsApp or adding WhatsApp buttons to Instagram business profiles—all aimed at making things feel more seamless for everyone.