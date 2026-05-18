DOJ seeks 100,000 EZ Lynk user records in emissions probe Technology May 18, 2026

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking Apple and Google to hand over names and addresses of at least 100,000 people who downloaded the EZ Lynk Auto Agent app.

The DOJ is investigating if EZ Lynk helped drivers bypass emissions controls, which would break the Clean Air Act.

EZ Lynk says it hasn't done anything wrong and strongly denies the claims.