DOJ seeks 100,000 EZ Lynk user records in emissions probe
Technology
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking Apple and Google to hand over names and addresses of at least 100,000 people who downloaded the EZ Lynk Auto Agent app.
The DOJ is investigating if EZ Lynk helped drivers bypass emissions controls, which would break the Clean Air Act.
EZ Lynk says it hasn't done anything wrong and strongly denies the claims.
EZ Lynk, Apple, Google contest subpoenas
EZ Lynk is pushing back, saying these subpoenas go too far and raise "serious privacy concerns."
Apple and Google also plan to challenge the requests.
The case puts a spotlight on how government investigations can clash with user privacy.
Subpoenas also went out to Amazon and Walmart for information on hardware sales tied to EZ Lynk.